Peter Obi commends police for withdrawing Sanusi’s invitation amid tensions in Kano

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has commended the Nigeria Police Force for rescinding an invitation previously extended to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, describing the decision as timely.

Obi, in a statement posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, said the initial summons was ill-advised and risked escalating tensions in a state, which is already experiencing heightened sensitivities.

The controversy began after the Emir was reportedly invited by police over an alleged murder incident that occurred during last Sunday’s Sallah festivities.

The altercation was said to have happened shortly after the traditional Durbar ceremony, which the Kano State Government had earlier advised against holding. Durbar, a cultural procession often held after Eid prayers in parts of Northern Nigeria, traditionally features horse-riding displays by community leaders.

Sanusi reportedly walked to Eid prayers but returned to his palace on horseback—a move that, according to some reports, might have contributed to the tensions.

Following the incident and the ensuing public criticism, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, decided to withdraw the invitation.

Rather than summoning the Emir to Abuja, Egbetokun directed the Kano State Police Command to take charge of the matter locally and collect any necessary statements, thereby calming growing concerns over potential federal overreach.

Reacting to the development, Obi praised the IGP’s restraint and emphasized the importance of handling such matters at the appropriate jurisdictional level.

“There is a fully functional police command in Kano, with capable leadership to manage such issues,” Obi said. “That’s why we have commissioners of police and zonal assistant inspectors-general—to ensure situations like this are addressed locally and appropriately.”

He further noted that decentralizing conflict resolution helps maintain public confidence in institutions and promotes peace in volatile environments.

Obi expressed hope that such sensible approaches would become standard practice, reinforcing stability and good governance at all levels.

“A decentralized approach would encourage peace and public trust,” he added.

