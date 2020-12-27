Peter Obi compares Nigeria to Covid-19 patient with underlying illnesses

Former Anambra State Governor and vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, Peter Obi, has compared Nigeria’s economic crisis to a Covid-19 patient with lots of underlying illnesses.

Obi who spoke on Saturday, December 26, when the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial district, Uche Ekwunife held her constituency briefing, expressed doubts of Nigeria recovering from the current economic quagmire because the “country has been sick before now.”

According to Obi, Nigeria’s problems keep growing by the day and instead of getting better, is getting worse.

“The only way Nigeria can overcome its problems is for the people to elect people with capacity into office,” Obi began.

Continuing, he said:

“If anyone tells you that Nigeria is getting better, it is false. It is getting worse and will continue to get worse and only you and I can decide to change it.

“Nigeria is not working because the leaders have no capacity. If expired people are elected, they won’t know what to do when they get into office.”

