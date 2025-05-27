Peter Obi condemns ₦700,000 shop reopening fee for Onitsha traders

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has strongly criticized the reported imposition of a ₦700,000 reopening fee on traders at Onitsha Head Bridge Market.

Describing the demand as “insensitive,” Obi urged the authorities to reverse the decision in the interest of economic recovery and justice.

Obi voiced his concerns in a statement posted on X on Tuesday. He recalled visiting the market during its initial closure and showing his support for regulatory efforts to combat fake drugs and counterfeit products.

“I recall visiting the Head Bridge Market during the initial phase of its closure, standing in support of the authorities to ensure our society is free from fake drugs and counterfeit goods,” Obi stated.

He explained that his earlier backing for the authorities was based on the expectation that investigations would be conducted swiftly, allowing the market to reopen quickly and reduce the economic strain on small business owners.

“It is, therefore, deeply unfortunate to learn that shop owners are now being asked to pay ₦700,000 to reopen their stores,” he said.

Obi emphasized the harsh impact of such fees on small and medium-sized businesses, especially at a time when they are already facing immense challenges in Nigeria’s economic climate.

“Our MSME’s businesses are at a ‘we can’t breathe’ stage, and the very system that should be offering them oxygen to support their breathing is instead suffocating them,” he said.

He condemned the reopening charge as a form of “economic sabotage” and called on the authorities to reconsider the policy, noting that traders have already endured long closures and significant financial burdens.

“These shop owners have already endured prolonged closures, mounting unpaid bills, and economic strain. Adding further burdens to them and their families at this time is simply unjust,” Obi added.

Reaffirming his position, the former presidential candidate stressed the need for empathy and practical economic solutions.

“Let us prioritise compassion, economic recovery, and the survival of our small businesses at this critical time in our nation,” he said.

Obi concluded his statement by appealing directly to the authorities: “Please review and drop this charge. Allow these businesses to reopen. Compassion must lie at the root of government action.”

