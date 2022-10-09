Politics
Peter Obi condemns attack on supporter in Nasarawa
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Sunday condemned the attack on one of his supporters in Nasarawa State, Joshua Alamu.
Alamu was attacked by unknown persons when members of the OBidient movement organised a rally in support of the former Anambra State governor’s presidential ambition in Lafia on Saturday.
One of Obi’s supporters, Jamilu Sufi, posted a photo of a seriously injured Joshua receiving treatment on Twitter on Sunday.
He wrote: “Dear @PoliceNG, Our attention has been drawn on the attack on Mr. Joshua Alamu, at Nasarawa State during @NgLabour sensitization yesterday. We call on you to protect the life of our citizens and bring perpetrators to book.”
READ ALSO: Omokri berates Peter Obi, brands supporters ‘sentimental’
Obi, who reacted to the incident on his Twitter handle, decried the attack.
He said the country’s civic and political space must remain open for the people to exercise their constitutional rights of freedom of assembly.
The LP candidate wrote: “Once again, I wish to stress that Nigerian civic and political space must remain open for the Nigerian people to exercise their Constitutional rights of freedom of assembly. Physical attacks on individuals exercising such rights are utterly unacceptable.”
