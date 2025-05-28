Peter Obi decries ‘senseless’ killings in Northern Nigeria, labels violence a ‘failure of leadership’

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, has spoken out against the recent wave of violence in parts of northern Nigeria, calling the killings a national tragedy and a damning reflection of failed leadership.

In a heartfelt message posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, Obi condemned the continued bloodshed in Taraba, Benue, and Kogi States. He described the violence not only as senseless but also as a moral crisis that has eroded the nation’s humanity.

“The news of the continued senseless killings that have gripped parts of Taraba, Benue, and Kogi States in recent times is heartbreaking. Nigeria cannot continue like this,” Obi wrote. “This is not the Nigeria we deserve. We must end this bloodshed. We must reclaim our humanity.”

Read Also: Ex-CBN gov, Emefiele, challenges seizure of 753-unit estate, serves EFCC, Ministry notice to stay away

In his statement, Obi extended condolences to affected communities and lamented the lack of decisive action from authorities. He emphasized that the ongoing violence is more than a security lapse, it reflects a deeper systemic failure.

“What we are witnessing is not merely violence. It is a failure of leadership and a gaping wound in the soul of our nation,” he said. “I mourn with the good people of Taraba, Benue, and Kogi. I share their grief, and I feel their pain.”

Obi, known for his advocacy of good governance and people-first policies, urged leaders at all levels to move beyond words and take concrete steps to protect lives and restore peace. His message called for immediate justice and a coordinated response to halt the carnage.

“But I also raise my voice because silence in the face of such horror is complicity,” he added. “We need urgent action, not rhetoric. We need justice, not excuses.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now