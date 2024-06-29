Peter Obi demands Kanu, #ENDSARS protesters’ release

The Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, on Saturday, demanded the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, #ENDSARS protesters and other persons still in detention.

In a chat with journalists in Onitsha, Anambra State, the LP candidate also decried the worsening insecurity in the country.

The former Anambra State governor challenged governments at all levels to double their efforts on the insecurity and save the country from sliding into a failed state.

The federal government has come under pressure lately to release Kanu who is currently standing trial for alleged treason and terrorism at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

A former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, last week lamented the continued detention of some #ENDSARS protesters by police four years after the nationwide campaign against the atrocities of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) operatives.

He said: “The primary work of government is the security of lives and property. It is the foundation on which people can live in any nation because no one can stay in an insecure place.

“It is worrisome what is happening in Nigeria with the news of killings, abductions, and others which has made Nigeria one of the most insecure places on the surface of the earth. Infact, it is leading to a failed nation.

“I thank the government for their efforts so far, but there is a need to do more, and all leaders must come together to join hands and fight this. In the South-East, there is a need for the governors to come together to be able to tackle it.

“Even on economic agenda, I want to see the South-East governors work closely more. We want to see them come together and also bring together other groups in the zone.

“For Kanu, I don’t see any reason for his continued detention, especially as the courts have granted him bail. The government must obey the court.

“Rule of law is an intricate asset that we must cherish and live with. I use this opportunity to plead with the government to ensure that all those who are in similar conditions are released and discussed. We are in a democracy and we should not be doing things that are arbitrary and not within the law.”

