Peter Obi denies reports of plans to dump LP

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi has said that he has no plans to leave the party contrary to what he called rumours been peddled by politicians who are jittery about his political popularity in the country.

The former Anambra State governor also declared that he is not desperate to be Nigeria’s President at any point in his life.

Obi said while speaking to journalists in Bauchi on Sunday shortly after commissioning a hand pump for water supply in Sabon Layi Community, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

He said: “I am not thinking of 2027, my concern for now is how to improve the living standards and conditions of Nigerians. Nobody should be talking about politics now, the focus should be on good governance that will make Nigeria better.

“The leadership crisis in the LP presently is not an abnormal thing, it is an in house problem and it will be solved amicably as a family.”

He stressed further: “I have never thought of leaving the LP, I only advocated for peace because I am a man who believe in peace, I am a man who believe in unity, I am a man believes that we are the same. I don’t see any difference between you and me, by the grace of God I always want to do the right thing that is the reason I came here personally, I would have asked someone to represent me, no, I didn’t.

Read also: NASS REPUBLIC: Karimi’s claim on Tinubu’s economic battles. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

“For me, it is not about elections, we spend more time talking about elections, let us spend time talking about how we can put poor people out of poverty, let’s spend time to know how out-of-school children will be back to school, let’s spend time in other areas, it is not about elections.”

Obi said further: “I have said it before that I am not desperate to be President, I am desperate to see Nigeria work for the people. It is important for me because we cannot continue this way, poor people in this country are suffering alot. I am urging all leaders in and out of office, this is time for us to listen to to the people, it is time to work with them, time to feel a bit of their pains.

“The crisis in the LP will be resolved just like I have been saying and at the end things will get better. Labour Party is not the problem of Nigeria, the problem of Nigeria is beyond Labour Party, so, my focus is not on the Labour Party but on Nigeria, my promise is a new Nigeria and that new Nigeria is what I am focussed and it important that we all remain focussed on it.

“If we fixed the leadership problems in Nigeria, I would not have been here to provide this water. So, let us talk about issues of this water, let’s talk about how the people will live and eat. I assure that Labour Party will resolve its issue as a family, no family is perfect,” he concluded.

By: Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now