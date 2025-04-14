Peter Obi explains why he aborted Benue visit, cites “unsettling incident”

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has addressed the sudden cancellation of his planned visit to Benue State, describing the situation as “an unsettling incident.”

In a statement released in Abuja on Monday, Obi explained that while he typically avoids public commentary on challenging political situations, recent events surrounding his Benue trip compelled him to speak out.

He stated that his itinerary included visits to Plateau and Benue States, aimed at supporting internally displaced persons (IDPs) and promoting initiatives in health and education. The Plateau visit, scheduled for Sunday, April 13th, and the Benue visit for Monday, April 14th, were to involve courtesy calls on the respective state governors, visits to IDP camps, and engagements with institutions like schools of nursing.

Obi recounted his usual protocol of informing state governments about his intended visits, noting that the Plateau State Governor welcomed him and provided necessary support for his interaction with IDPs at the Bokkos camp. However, his experience with Benue was markedly different.

“The former Anambra State Governor explained that despite several attempts, he was unable to establish direct contact with the Benue State Governor. He eventually succeeded in speaking with the governor’s aide-de-camp (ADC), who informed him that the governor was engaged in an important meeting but promised to return his call before midnight. Mr. Obi stated that this promised call never came, and days later, the ADC messaged him, claiming he had been unable to reach the governor – a situation Mr. Obi described as deeply troubling.”

Read also: Your safety not guaranteed,” Alia tells unscheduled Benue visitors

Despite the lack of direct communication with the governor, Obi decided to proceed with his trip to Makurdi, viewing the courtesy call as secondary to his primary objectives. “Departing Jos at 7am on the day of the planned visit, he received an unexpected development while en route. Upon reaching Akwanga at about 10am, his security team intercepted a press statement, reportedly issued by the Benue State Government, effectively halting his visit. Curiously, while he was still discussing the matter with his team, the Governor’s ADC forwarded the same statement to him directly.”

Obi further noted the content of the statement, saying, “The statement outlined precisely the itinerary I had earlier shared with both the ADC and security operatives in Benue through my own security team.”

He reiterated the purely humanitarian intent behind his visit, emphasizing his long-standing commitment to supporting critical development areas and the welfare of displaced Nigerians. “People may recall how, during the Haiti earthquake, I had to seek permission from then President Goodluck Jonathan to travel and offer support,” he cited as an example of his consistent dedication to such causes, even before and throughout his political career.

Obi detailed his planned engagements in Benue, including visits to a school under construction in Gboko, a nursing school, and an IDP camp, underscoring his continued focus on improving the lives of vulnerable citizens.

Concluding his statement, Obi offered a prayer: “May God help us as we rebuild our nation and strive for a new Nigeria, where we do not politicise everything, but instead live and act for the common good of all Nigerians, especially those in need.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now