Peter Obi finally releases 2023 election manifesto

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday released his campaign manifesto for the 2023 general election.

The former Anambra State governor released the 62-page document titled: “Our Pact with Nigerians: Creating a New Nigeria” at the Labour Party Secretariat in Abuja.

In the document, he outlined his plans for the country, including the revamp of the economy, security, and corruption if elected as president next year.

READ ALSO: Omokri tackles Peter Obi again over 2023 manifesto

The LP candidate highlighted how he planned to spearhead the shift from consumption to production by running a production-centered economy driven by an agrarian revolution and export-oriented industrialization.

He also promised to restructure the polity through effective legal and institutional reforms to entrench the rule of law, aggressively fight corruption, reduce the cost of governance, and establish an honest and efficient civil service.

Obi has come under criticism from many Nigerians, including a former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters for failing to come up with a manifesto just 84 days before the 2023 general elections.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now