Peter Obi flays Nigerian govt for rewarding political thugs more than professors | Ripples Nigeria

Peter Obi flays Nigerian govt for rewarding political thugs more than professors
A former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, has criticised the Federal Government for rewarding political thugs more than professors in tertiary institutions.
Obi made this disclosure on Wednesday, March 3, during the presentation of a book authored by Prof Chinyere Okunna of the Department of Mass Communication, Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State.
According to the former governor, Nigeria would not make any progress if bandits were considered above intellectuals.
He said, “Prof. Okunna (the author), who we are celebrating today; I can tell you earns less than a political thug. Nigeria prefers paying bandits and dialoguing with them than paying or meeting with resourceful and hard-working intellectuals.
Read also: Peter Obi compares Nigeria to Covid-19 patient with underlying illnesses
“I never knew Okunna before I appointed her commissioner when I was governor, but I became interested in her when I saw her CV as a nominee.
“Many people protested her appointment because she was not a member of our political party but I remained resolute to appoint her because I needed the right team to do the job.
“People come to me to ask for advice on the kind of people they should give appointments to and I say to them, ‘take people who can tell you the truth no matter how painful’.
“If you listen to the people who tell you the sweet things all the time, then you’ll fail. If you have an exco where they do not argue and disagree with you, then you have a bunch of idiots and of course, we have a lot of idiots in Nigeria.”
