Peter Obi hails toddler who joined rally

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has hailed the little girl identified as Chioma who went viral for her vibrant display during the mega rally last week Saturday.

The toddler was seen walking with the crowd before being lifted high and then she took to dancing, a move which cheered the crowd.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, Obi hailed the baby girl’s passion to see him win the 2023 presidential election.

He further stated that the struggle to rescue Nigeria from poor leadership was mainly for the sake of younger ones who are the future generation, adding that success has become the poster child of his campaign.

Read also: Ezekwesili decries leadership failure in Nigeria, tips Peter Obi for president in 2023

“The fight to take Nigeria back is for the sake of this little girl, Chioma, and for the sake of every Nigerian child – Amina, Yinka, Akpan, Abdul, Asake- including the unborn children. Chioma is now the poster child of this seminal campaign and process of national rebirth. I salute her passion and innocent gravitas,” he said.

Meanwhile, an individual identified as Okey Agu has promised to give the baby girl scholarship up to university level due to the vibrant display.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now