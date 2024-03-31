Peter Obi hints at dumping Labour Party following unresolved leadership crisis

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has given a hint that he could dump the party ahead of the 2027 presidential election due to an unresolved leadership crisis currently rocking the party.

Obi who gave the hint on Saturday during an interactive session with supporters on his X space hosted by Parallel Facts, explained that his primary aim of joining the LP in the first place was to fix Nigeria and not the party.

According to him, the Lo crisis “will not stop what we set out to do. We will try to change them (LP), if we can’t, we will leave them; we will not die with them”.

The former Anambra State governor stated that at the moment, his primary focus, along with other committed members of the ‘Obidient Movement’, was about making Nigeria work for all citizens and as such, would not be distracted by the crisis in the LP.

According to Obi, the crisis in the LP was part of a distractive strategy which he nor his supporters were willing to fall for.

“Our engagement is about Nigeria, they are trying to change our focus. What we want to do is not about Labour Party; it is about what the Obidients want to do about Nigeria,” the former presidential candidate said.

“We are thinking about water, we are thinking about power, we are thinking about employment, thinking about security. That should be our focus.

“The other matter we will deal with. We were somewhere, we didn’t start with Labour.

“I’m a Christian. Jesus said, When you go into a city, try to change them, live with them, fast with them. in the end, if you can’t, come out and even wash the sand that is on your shoes.

“He didn’t say go there and die with them. I tell you, I’m making spirited efforts to change them (LP), but I’m not going to die with them.

“That will not stop what we set out to do. We will try to change them (LP), if we can’t, we will leave them; we will not die with them,” he added.

I am sincerely grateful to all Nigerians who joined the conversation in our @ParallelFacts space yesterday! Your participation in the Q&A, sharing of ideas, and exchange of views on pressing contemporary issues is invaluable. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) March 30, 2024

