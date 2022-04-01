Peter Obi identifies bane of Nigeria’s existence

A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has disclosed that incompetent leadership is the reason for the appalling state of affairs in the country.

Obi made this assertion on Thursday in his lecture titled, ‘National development: Role of the Nigeria youths’, during the formal inauguration of the National Executive Council of Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Council which was held in Abuja.

According to him, the entrenchment of money politics has stunted the growth of the country.

“Nigerians resist the temptation by enemies of collective progress, as well as the influence of moneybags as Nigeria prepares for the 2023 general election.

“Don’t think you are going to get anything out of incompetent leadership no matter how it benefits you personally. It will worsen the entire country and eventually worsen you.

“Let Nigeria’s next leadership from the local governments to the state and federal levels be people who have the capacity to govern; people who have integrity and managers of resources; people who know where to invest. The biggest assets of a country are the human beings that live in that country. Nigeria as a nation has not invested in its people.

“It is good we have some physical infrastructure. But you cannot make physical infrastructure without investing in human development. Elect those that can invest in you so that we can have a progressive country that can help everybody,” he said.

Last week, Obi declared his 2023 presidential bid.

The former governor disclosed this at a meeting with traditional rulers from the South-East.

“If elected as Nigeria’s President next year, I will create jobs, boost our economy and improve the quality of our education. I will turn around the country for the better and transform Nigeria from a consuming nation to a productive one.

“I have done a careful study of Nigeria and I can tell you that if I have the opportunity, I will turn around the country. And I’m using the example of what we have been able to do in Anambra state. There’s practically no difference between Anambra and Nigeria,” Obi said.

