Peter Obi identifies leadership as Nigeria’s greatest challenge, harps on diversification of economy

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday, blamed the country’s challenges on lack of forward-looking leadership.

Obi stated this while addressing his supporters at a summit organized by the LP in Abuja.

He identified diversification of the economy as solution to the problem of poverty, unemployment and others in the country.

Obi said: “After we win the 2023 elections, we intend to use the instruments of job creation and regenerative investments to drastically reduce the high incidence of insecurity and poverty, while moving the economy from the consumptive to the productive mode.

“Undoubtedly, the greatest challenge we face beyond bad leadership is lack of elite consensus. But, let us not forget Dante Alighieri‘s admonition, that ‘The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.

READ ALSO:‘You will not labour in vain,’ Peter Obi assures supporters

“There is a staggering level of corruption. Our universities have remained closed for over five months. While our healthcare system remains comatose, power generation and distribution are also at an all-time low.

“History must serve as a tool in our decision making. The implosion of Nigeria has long been forecasted. Year 2023 could be a tipping point in the annals of our history. But that must not happen, even as the options before the electorate seem stark.

“Going forward, we must look for ways to move Nigeria beyond oil. We must end this criminality called ‘oil subsidy.’ Nigeria today is vastly polarised and wrecked by divisions that run deep along religious, ethnic and regional lines.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now