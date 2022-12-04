Peter Obi identifies poverty reduction as solution to Nigeria’s insecurity

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has identified reduction of poverty as one of the solutions to the country’s security challenges.

Obi, who spoke at the second series of Arise TV presidential town hall meeting on Sunday, decried the high poverty rate in the country.

The former Anambra State governor insisted that insecurity was a multifaceted crisis deserving of urgent attention of all Nigerians.

He said: “The issue of insecurity goes beyond the school. We need to also start paying attention to the issue of food insecurity because farmers cannot longer go to the farm.

“You can’t deal with the issue of insecurity without first tackling the issue of poverty. The recent statistics by National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is not acceptable. How can a country of about 200 million people survive when 133 million are trapped in poverty?

“We must begin to pull these people out of poverty as fast as we can in order to secure the country. We must come up with effective mechanisms to address the scourge. It is after then issue of insecurity, as significant as it is, can be effectively tackled.”

