Peter Obi is a big scam, can’t defeat Tinubu, Atiku —Asari Dokubo

Ex-Niger Delta militant leader and founder of the Niger Delta People’s Volunteer Force, Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has described former Anambra State Governor and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LO) Peter Obi, as a big scam who stands no chance in the 2023 elections.

Asari-Dokubo who expressed his position on Obi in a Facebook video on Tuesday night, said the LP candidate cannot defeat the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the elections.

In the video posted on his official Facebook page, Dokubo said the now famous ‘Obi-dient’ movement currently taking the nation by storm was also a big scam perpetrated by Obi’s supporters.

According to the former militant leader, Obi’s acclaimed achievement while he was Anambra governor, were all lies, adding that it would be impossible for the LP candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

“There is a scammer in town. Peter Obi is scamming people with lies and people are believing him.

“This is nauseating. Peter Obi was a governor of Anambra State for eight years. How would you compare Obi with Tinubu or Atiku? What is his antecedent? Lies. You are showing documents that you rejected land,” Dokubo said in the viral video.

