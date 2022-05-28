Politics
Peter Obi is an asset, shouldn’t have left PDP —Bode George
Former Governor of Ondo State, Bode George, has faulted Peter Obi’s decision to exit the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that he was a big asset to the party.
The PDP chieftain, who said this in his conversation with journalists at the ongoing PDP national convention in Abuja, said the exit was not necessary.
The former Anambra State Governor resigned the PDP on Wednesday having felt his chances to clinch the presidential ticket in the party were slim.
He later joined the Labour Party (LP) to continue his course for the presidency in 2023.
Read also :2023: Peter Obi joins Labour Party
Reacting, Bode George said Peter Obi should have been a great asset to the opposition in its bid to wrest power with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023.
He said: “I wasn’t happy that Peter Obi had to take that decision. It’s not necessary. It shows he didn’t believe in the party in the first place. If he did, he would have stayed no matter what.
“I have been in this party for long. I have been hurt. Yet I remain here. It happens. Obi is an asset. He is an overall player. He should have continued. You don’t need to run if you’re solid like gold.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...