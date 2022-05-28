Peter Obi is an asset, shouldn’t have left PDP —Bode George

Former Governor of Ondo State, Bode George, has faulted Peter Obi’s decision to exit the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that he was a big asset to the party.

The PDP chieftain, who said this in his conversation with journalists at the ongoing PDP national convention in Abuja, said the exit was not necessary.

The former Anambra State Governor resigned the PDP on Wednesday having felt his chances to clinch the presidential ticket in the party were slim.

He later joined the Labour Party (LP) to continue his course for the presidency in 2023.

Reacting, Bode George said Peter Obi should have been a great asset to the opposition in its bid to wrest power with the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2023.

He said: “I wasn’t happy that Peter Obi had to take that decision. It’s not necessary. It shows he didn’t believe in the party in the first place. If he did, he would have stayed no matter what.

“I have been in this party for long. I have been hurt. Yet I remain here. It happens. Obi is an asset. He is an overall player. He should have continued. You don’t need to run if you’re solid like gold.”

