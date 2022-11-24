Politics
‘Peter Obi is not worth 10 kobo’, Nasarawa Gov, Sule, mocks Labour Party candidate
Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dismissed several online ratings that have put the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar respectively ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
Sule who made the assertion on Wednesday as a guest on Channels Television, said after going through a recent statement on Obi by incumbent Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, he had come to the conclusion that Obi was not worth ’10 Kobo.’
READ ALSO Gov Sule presents 2023 budget of N148. 9bn to Nasarawa Assembly
“The current governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, where Peter Obi was governor, is the right person to tell what happened during the period of Peter Obi in that state.
“So, if you go to Anambra, look at what the governor of Anambra is saying. They were in the same party. It’s not that they changed parties. It’s Peter Obi that changed parties, but it’s the same All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
“So, if you go and see what he is saying today about Peter Obi, you will not buy Peter Obi for 10 kobo,” Gov. Sule said.
“There is no comparison between Tinubu and Obi. Tinubu has made the economy of Lagos better today than Anambra State. I can assure you that Tinubu will rule Nigeria for eight years,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...