‘Peter Obi is not worth 10 kobo’, Nasarawa Gov, Sule, mocks Labour Party candidate

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has dismissed several online ratings that have put the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, ahead of the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar respectively ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Sule who made the assertion on Wednesday as a guest on Channels Television, said after going through a recent statement on Obi by incumbent Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, he had come to the conclusion that Obi was not worth ’10 Kobo.’

“The current governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, where Peter Obi was governor, is the right person to tell what happened during the period of Peter Obi in that state.

“So, if you go to Anambra, look at what the governor of Anambra is saying. They were in the same party. It’s not that they changed parties. It’s Peter Obi that changed parties, but it’s the same All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“So, if you go and see what he is saying today about Peter Obi, you will not buy Peter Obi for 10 kobo,” Gov. Sule said.

“There is no comparison between Tinubu and Obi. Tinubu has made the economy of Lagos better today than Anambra State. I can assure you that Tinubu will rule Nigeria for eight years,” he added.

