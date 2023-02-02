‘Peter Obi lacks support in Kano, Kaduna,’ El-Rufai dismisses LP candidate’s chances in presidential election

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has dismissed the chances of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in this month’s election.

El-Rufai, who appeared on TVC’s programme, Journalists’ Hangout, on Thursday, said the presidential election is between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because they have the needed footprint and the spread to secure the majority votes in the exercise.

He also described the former Anambra State governor as a Nollywood actor, saying he lacks the necessary support from Kano, Katsina and Sokoto to win the election.

The governor insisted that the different polls predicting Obi’s victory are simply unreliable and a joke.

El-Rufai said: “Opinion polls are distorted. Look, data analytics is one area that I’m in love with. When I was a student at the Kennedy School of Government, I was a teaching assistant for statistics, so I understand these things. I’m not talking as a politician who is a layman; I understand these things. The important thing is to look at the samples followed by your methodology. When you have about 100 million registered voters and you are sampling 2,000 registered voters or 300 registered voters, your results from day one are unreliable; they will have high margins of error. And most of these polls are like that.

“What about methodology? Most of these polls like the one by Bloomberg, ANAP, and the one by Okonjo Iweala all used the telephone.

READ ALSO: Obi ordered DSS to detain me for 48 hours in Anambra – El-Rufai

“What percentage of registered voters has phone numbers in INEC’s records? We have found out and it’s 31 percent. So, from the beginning, you are starting with only 31 percent of the total sample of voters. So, if you pick your sample of 31 percent, from day one, your results are dead on arrival.

“I can take each and every one of these polls and deconstruct them because I understand what is sampling, I understand methodology and those polls are a joke, with the greatest respect.

“We have done a poll with a sample of nearly 40,000 across Nigeria and the result of the poll shows that we are ahead. It’s going to be a tight election, there are a large percentage of undecided, so we all must work hard to swing the undecided to our side. But we are ahead.

“How can Peter Obi win any election? Peter Obi is polling only one percent in Sokoto, two percent in Katsina, and five percent in Kano, that’s where the votes are. All states are not equal. The fact that you are doing 70 percent in Anambra State does not mean somebody doing 10 percent in Kano is not better than you”.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now