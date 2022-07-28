Peter Obi laments killing of soldiers, charges Nigerian govt to curb terrorism

Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, has denounced the murder of soldiers by Terrorists in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

At least two soldiers were killed in a Monday attack on the Presidential Guards Brigade in Abuja by gunmen thought to be Boko Haram rebels.

Obi responded by sending his condolences to the families of the deceased in a tweet via his verified Twitter account on Thursday.

He instructed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to move quickly to address the national security situation.

He wrote, “I deeply console the families and loved ones of our soldiers killed by terrorists. It’s becoming a regular duty to send such condolences of avoidable deaths.

“So sad! Our government should please do whatever is necessary to stop these daily flows of tears…PO”

The Presidential Guards Brigade, an elite arm of the Nigerian Army, is responsible for protecting the President of Nigeria.

The attack occured just a day after terrorists threatened to abduct President Buhari and Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

