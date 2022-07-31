Peter Obi laments poor female enrolment in schools, harps on women participation in politics

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has lamented the poor enrolment of females in schools in the country.

Obi, who stated this in commemoration of this year’s International African Women’s Day, also bemoaned exclusion of women in leadership positions.

According to a recent report by the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF) Nigeria records high number of girl children not enroled in schools.

An Education Specialist by the name of Muntaka Mukhtar, who did a survey in Katsina State, noted that “one out of five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria.”

Mukhtar added: “Girls’ education goes beyond getting girls into school, It includes ensuring girls learn and feel safe while in school.

“Having the opportunity to complete all levels of education, acquiring the knowledge and skills to compete in the labour market.”

The former Anambra State Governor, while stressing the need for gender repositioning in the country, therefore charged the government to invest more in women for maximum benefits.

“The commemoration of International African Women’s Day today, offers us an opportunity to collectively celebrate the great contributions of our women to family, society, development, peace and unity in Africa”, Ob said.

“In Nigeria, we advocate continually greater women participation in leadership, nation-building and society, which begins with unfettered social inclusion, gender mainstreaming and empowerment.

“However, poor female enrollment in schools is a critical issue that demands urgent attention. As a political and business leader, I have enjoyed invaluable support and commitment from women. My commitment to ensuring a progressive gender balance in government remains solid and a top priority on my policy platform”, he added.

