Politics
Peter Obi meets ex-gov Mimiko as 2023 contenders rally Nigerians ahead of election
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Thursday held a closed-door meeting with the former Ondo State governor, Olusegun Mimiko, in Akure.
Mimiko confirmed the meeting between the pair on his official Twitter handle.
He also shared photos of the meeting on the microblogging platform with a caption: “Pleased to receive my brother, H.E. #PeterObi this morning.”
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain was however on issues discussed at the meeting.
READ ALSO: Amidst growing debts, Peter Obi cautions govt against more borrowings
Obi has embarked on consultations across Nigeria in a bid to rally support for his 2023 presidential aspiration.
The ex-Anambra State governor’s emergence has made next year’s election the most complicated and unpredictable in the history of the country with Nigerians who have long clamoured for a change in the status quo queuing behind the gap-toothed graduate of philosophy.
The other two major contenders – Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar, have also embarked on a series of consultations ahead of the election.
