Peter Obi not different from his supporters, Buhari’s aide, Bashir, says in aftermath of town hall clash

The clash at the recent Arise TV presidential townhall meeting which involved the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and a former federal lawmaker, Dino Melaye, continues to elicit concerns from Nigerians.

This was as the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmed, on Monday, slammed the former Anambra State governor for his reaction.

Dino Melaye had in a recent video on his Twitter handle described Obi’s action as immature and unwarranted and demanded an apology.

Bashir, who commented on the development in a tweet, said the Labour Party (LP) standard bearer was no different from his supporters.

Obi’s supporters who tagged themselves OBIdients had been described across social media platforms as intolerant.

The presidential aide also described Obi’s reaction as unbecoming of a person jostling to lead the country next year.

He wrote: “What happened to Sen. Dino Melaye last night was just a confirmation to those still in doubt; the candidate is not in any way different from his supporters. Dino shouldn’t have gone through that unpleasant experience. What the Labour Party candidate did was so unpresidential!”

