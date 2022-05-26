Politics
Peter Obi not joining NNPP – Okupe
The Director-General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, has dismissed rumours on his principal switch to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
The former Anambra State governor dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday.
There were insinuations on Thursday that the PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election had concluded plans to join the NNPC and run a joint ticket with the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is the founder of the party.
READ ALSO: PDP ignored Peter Obi at its own peril —Olisa Metuh
In a chat with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, Okupe stressed that Obi would not settle for a vice-president slot in any party.
He said the presidential aspirant would announce his next political destination on Friday.
Okupe said: “He (Obi) will not be joining the NNPP. You can quote me on this.
“He will not settle for the position of Vice-President in any party”.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...