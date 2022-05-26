Peter Obi not joining NNPP – Okupe

The Director-General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, has dismissed rumours on his principal switch to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The former Anambra State governor dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday.

There were insinuations on Thursday that the PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2019 election had concluded plans to join the NNPC and run a joint ticket with the former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is the founder of the party.

In a chat with journalists on Thursday in Abuja, Okupe stressed that Obi would not settle for a vice-president slot in any party.

He said the presidential aspirant would announce his next political destination on Friday.

Okupe said: “He (Obi) will not be joining the NNPP. You can quote me on this.

“He will not settle for the position of Vice-President in any party”.

