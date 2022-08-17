Peter Obi pays visit to Femi Kuti after threats from Obidients

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi has paid a visit to legendary Nigerian musician, Femi Kuti several days after he was threatened by Obidients, supporters of the former Anambra State governor on social media.

The visit comes days after Femi Kuti mentioned that he never called followers and supporters of Peter Obi’s presidential ambition, ‘zombies’.

Kuti refuted the claim after a platform published a report with the headline: “Femi Kuti says Obidients are zombies.”

The platform claimed the eldest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti ‘berated Obi’s supporters also known as “Obidients,” as zombies’.

Reacting, Femi Kuti tagged the platform ‘liars’, wondering why they would willfully choose to ‘take his words out of context.”

On Tuesday, Peter Obi visited Afrika Shrine, the home of Afrobeat connoisseur, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti located in Ikeja, Lagos State to discuss his plans with Femi Kuti.

Others present at the meeting included Charles Oputa, known better as Charly Boy, among others.

Watch the video below.

BREAKING: Our incoming President H.E @PeterObi met with @Femiakuti to assure him of issue based campaign and inclusiveness of all Nigerians in his movement. What a man? Dear Nigerians, we must not miss this opportunity of having H.E @PeterObi as our next President.#Obidatti2023 pic.twitter.com/G7G37iKXpx — Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRoots) August 17, 2022

See photos below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

