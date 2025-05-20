Peter Obi raises alarm over insecurity in Borno, urges swift federal intervention

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over the escalating security crisis in Marte, Borno State, describing it as a national emergency that demands immediate federal attention.

In a statement shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday, Obi decried the deteriorating safety of lives and property in the region, calling for urgent, coordinated action from the federal government. His comments follow reports of insurgent activities and mass displacement in the area.

Obi commended Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, for his unwavering commitment to the people, particularly his recent decision to relocate to the troubled Marte axis amid the ongoing threat.

“Governor Zulum, by choosing to spend the night in a town under threat, has once again demonstrated what leadership should look like: present, proactive, and people-centred,” Obi wrote. “His courage is not for commendation alone; it is a challenge to those in authority to match words with decisive action.”

Obi warned that Marte is on the brink of collapse and noted that over 300 communities are currently exposed to insurgent attacks, with more than 20,000 residents displaced once again.

“These are not just numbers,” he emphasized. “They are families, children, and communities whose hopes are hanging by a thread.”

Citing concerns raised by Governor Zulum about the resurgence of terrorist groups around Lake Chad and the Mandara Hills, Obi stressed that Nigeria cannot continue the cycle of delayed responses and distant governance in the face of such dire threats.

He called on the federal government to strengthen military presence in the region and provide tangible support to internally displaced persons (IDPs), warning that failure to act would reflect a failure to protect the very essence of the Nigerian nation.

“Our security forces need reinforcements. Our displaced citizens need protection, not promises,” Obi said. “If we fail to protect Borno, we fail the idea of Nigeria itself.”

He concluded by reiterating his longstanding belief that Nigeria must be led with compassion, competence, and courage.

“This is not about politics. It is about people. It is about protecting the soul of our nation,” he stated. “Let us act quickly, decisively, and justly. A new Nigeria is possible.”

