Peter Obi rallies support for Labour Party’s governorship candidate in Osun

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Wednesday urged the people of Osun State to vote for its governorship candidate, Lasun Yusuf, in next weekend’s election in the state.

Obi, who made the call at the party’s mega rally in Osogbo, said the LP would rescue the people of the state from suffering and poverty.

He said: “Vote for the Labour Party so that your children can have jobs. Vote for people that will work for you.

“We want to change Nigeria and the only way we can change Nigeria is to remove all these people who have put Nigeria where it is for the past 23 years. This is time for them to go.

“They are owing salaries, pensions; and those that are working hard are not being paid. But this will stop once you vote for the Labour Party on Saturday.

“Vote for the Labour Party, vote for the future of your children. Vote for the candidate that will be committed to a better Osun State.

“We are going to introduce you to a governor who will be committed to a better Osun State, and that is what we want.”

In his remark, the LP’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, said the party has the solution to the state’s problem.

“I want to beg you, no matter the temptation of the money they might want to give you, do not sell your future.

“The reason we had been in trouble over the years is because when they give us part of the money they stole from us, we will still vote for them.

“If you can resist the temptation of not collecting the money, do not take it, but if you cannot resist the temptation, take the money and vote against them,” the chairman stated.

