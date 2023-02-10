Politics
Peter Obi reacts to closure of varsities for 2023 elections
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed delight over the decision of the Nigerian government to close universities across the country ahead of 2023 general elections.
The regulatory agency for universities in Nigeria, the National Universities Commission (NUC), on Thursday, mandated the closure of universities across the country, in order to allow students participate in the electoral process.
This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Deputy Secretary (Administration), Cheis Maiyaki.
READ ALSO:INEC probes endorsement of post criticising Peter Obi on Twitter
This development came a few weeks after the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had urged the government to close all schools to allow students’ participation in the 2023 general elections.
Tweeting in reply to the NUC directive, the former Anambra State Governor described the closure of varsities as a welcome development, adding it would enable young Nigerians take part in the polls.
He wrote: “I heartily welcome the decision of the National Universities Commission (NUC), to close universities ahead of the 2023 general elections. So as to enable the students participate in the polls and exercise their constitutional rights to vote.”
