Peter Obi reacts to closure of varsities for 2023 elections

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed delight over the decision of the Nigerian government to close universities across the country ahead of 2023 general elections.

The regulatory agency for universities in Nigeria, the National Universities Commission (NUC), on Thursday, mandated the closure of universities across the country, in order to allow students participate in the electoral process.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by the Deputy Secretary (Administration), Cheis Maiyaki.

READ ALSO:INEC probes endorsement of post criticising Peter Obi on Twitter

This development came a few weeks after the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) had urged the government to close all schools to allow students’ participation in the 2023 general elections.

Tweeting in reply to the NUC directive, the former Anambra State Governor described the closure of varsities as a welcome development, adding it would enable young Nigerians take part in the polls.

He wrote: “I heartily welcome the decision of the National Universities Commission (NUC), to close universities ahead of the 2023 general elections. So as to enable the students participate in the polls and exercise their constitutional rights to vote.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now