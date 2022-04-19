Peter Obi reiterates need for ‘problem-solver’ as President in 2023, rejects consensus

Nigerians should abandon their search for a consensus candidate in favor of “problem solvers” as presidential candidates in 2023.

Mr Peter Obi, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, made the announcement on Tuesday in Abakaliki, while speaking to reporters during a consultation with PDP supporters in Ebonyi.

“Nigerians want a person who will start solving the myriad of problems facing the country.

“They want someone who will secure lives and property; make the country productive; pull the citizens out of poverty, among other capabilities.

“This is not an issue of delegates because those with large numbers of delegates are still affected by the nation’s problems,’’ he said.

Obi emphasized that the consensus candidate’s sentiments should not be brought to the forefront at this point in the country’s political history.

He claimed that a candidate’s geopolitical zone should not matter because “what Nigerians need is to save the country.

“It is important to consider where people come from in a diverse country such as ours for equity’s sake.

“The country, however, needs someone now who will start creating wealth to make the economy viable,’’ he said.

