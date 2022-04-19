Politics
Peter Obi reiterates need for ‘problem-solver’ as President in 2023, rejects consensus
Nigerians should abandon their search for a consensus candidate in favor of “problem solvers” as presidential candidates in 2023.
Mr Peter Obi, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, made the announcement on Tuesday in Abakaliki, while speaking to reporters during a consultation with PDP supporters in Ebonyi.
“Nigerians want a person who will start solving the myriad of problems facing the country.
“They want someone who will secure lives and property; make the country productive; pull the citizens out of poverty, among other capabilities.
“This is not an issue of delegates because those with large numbers of delegates are still affected by the nation’s problems,’’ he said.
Read also: We need wealth creators, not wealth sharers, Peter Obi laments Nigeria’s economic situation
Obi emphasized that the consensus candidate’s sentiments should not be brought to the forefront at this point in the country’s political history.
He claimed that a candidate’s geopolitical zone should not matter because “what Nigerians need is to save the country.
“It is important to consider where people come from in a diverse country such as ours for equity’s sake.
“The country, however, needs someone now who will start creating wealth to make the economy viable,’’ he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...