Peter Obi renews call for competent leadership in Nigeria

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday commended the impact of Nigerians abroad in nation-building.

Obi, who spoke during an interface with Disaporan Nigerians in Washington DC, United States, decried the dearth of forward-looking leaders required for genuine development in the country.

He stressed the need for Nigerians to be on the lookout for responsive and efficient leaders in 2023.

The former Anambra State governor also charged Nigerians abroad to remain committed to the progress and development of the country.

He said: “The problem is lack of good and focused leadership. We don’t have leaders with the right types of values, leaders with competence, commitment, credibility, and capacity.

“With $20 billion in remittances in 2021, Nigeria ranks 7th behind the top recipient countries – India, Mexico, China, the Philippines, Egypt, and Bangladesh.

“Expert assessments indicate that with proper policy and planning, we can leapfrog to about $60b in remittances annually. That will translate to about 14 percent of our total GDP.

“In 2021 Nigeria’s foreign direct investment (FDI) was $4.8 billion. Therefore, I see Diaspora remittances as the new normal and becoming Nigeria’s Official Development Assistance (ODA); some kind of foreign loan-without interest.”

