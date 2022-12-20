Peter Obi ruining mafia family, not political campaign, Omokri says in aftermath of Okupe’s conviction

Reno Omokri, former presidential aide and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has accused the Labour Party presidential candidate of running a criminal family in lieu of a political campaign.

This came as a reaction to the recent conviction of the Director-General of Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organization, Doyin Okupe.

Okupe was sentenced to two years in jail by a Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday after being found guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act for allegedly accepting cash from former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.

Okupe later paid a sum of N13 million as a fine in the 26 count charges levelled against him.

Omokri, who commented on the development in a series of tweets on Tuesday, accused the former Anambra State Governor of working with criminals.

READ ALSO:Omokri tackles Peter Obi again over 2023 manifesto

He quizzed Obi over his intention to wrest power from people he had severally branded as criminals, accusing him of being a criminal himself.

Omokri wrote: “Questions for Peter Obi: Will you continue to allow a convicted criminal, and dishonest individual to head your campaign as Director General? Are you running a political campaign, or a mafia crime family? Do you fight external thieves and embrace internal ones?

“The only Presidential campaign calling other Presidential candidates thieves is also the only campaign headed by a convicted criminal, and whose own Presidential candidate is himself accused of being a criminal by the #PandoraPapers. My people, no be juju be that?

“Peter Obi said he is coming to save Nigeria from thieves. Which thieves exactly? His campaign DG, who is a convicted criminal? Or his party’s national chairman, who is accused of embezzling ₦40 million? Or the Ogun and Taraba chairmen, who were accused of theft?”

