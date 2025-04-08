Peter Obi still in Labour Party, says Obidient Movement leader amid SDP defection rumourr

Amid growing speculation about a potential shift in Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections, Yunusa Tanko, Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, has affirmed that Peter Obi remains a member of the Labour Party (LP), at least for now.

Tanko, who was a prominent spokesperson during Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign, addressed the swirling rumours on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday. Responding to claims that Obi is in talks to defect to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Tanko stated firmly, “As far as I am concerned, His Excellency, Peter Obi, is a member of the Labour Party. It remains so until when there is any other thing that may come up.”

The clarification followed comments made by SDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, who recently alleged that both Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have initiated talks to join the SDP. Prior to Adebayo’s remarks, the SDP’s National Secretary, Olu Agunloye, had also claimed that Obi’s allies were lobbying the party in anticipation of the next elections.

Tanko, however, dismissed those reports, emphasizing that the Labour Party’s leadership will soon provide clarity on internal matters. He pointed specifically to recent legal developments, including the Supreme Court judgment nullifying the leadership of Julius Abure as LP national chairman.

“There is going to be a meeting, possibly within the week, by the leaders of the party to make fundamental positions clear to everyone,” Tanko said. “This will be in line with the Supreme Court ruling and will hopefully put lingering uncertainties to rest.”

The uncertainty surrounding Obi’s political future is unfolding against the backdrop of renewed opposition momentum. On March 20, 2025, Obi joined Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, and others in announcing a broad coalition aimed at unseating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The coalition seeks to tap into the combined political capital of Obi and Atiku, who collectively polled over 12 million votes in the 2023 election, significantly more than the declared winner, Tinubu.

As political tensions simmer, the SDP appears to be emerging as a potential neutral ground for politicians disillusioned by internal disputes within the PDP and LP, or those sidelined within the ruling APC. The appeal of the SDP lies in its relative organizational stability and growing strategic importance as a possible unifying platform for opposition forces.

Still, questions linger about the durability of any coalition built on divergent ideologies and individual political ambitions. For now, Tanko’s remarks underscore the Labour Party’s desire to hold its ground as the country’s political realignment begins to take shape. Whether Peter Obi remains the face of the LP or emerges as a leading figure in a new political alliance may depend on the outcomes of the party’s forthcoming decisions.

