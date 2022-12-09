Peter Obi to speak at Chatham House ahead of 2023 elections

The Labour Party’s (LP) Peter Obi has been invited by Chatham House, a major policy institute and think-tank forum, to speak about his ideas for Nigerians in advance of the February 25, 2023, presidential elections.

Former Anambra State governor Peter Obi is anticipated to attend the event scheduled for January 16, 2023 in London, United Kingdom.

In a tweet on Thursday, Chatham House Africa announced the invite, saying, “Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: In conversation with @PeterObi“The second of our events examining #Nigeria’s 2023 elections and political developments will take place on January 16, 2023.

The event is one of several gatherings and products that look at Nigeria’s elections in 2023.

READ ALSO:2023: Peter Obi vows to end varsity lecturers, doctors’ strike at Labour Party’s mega rally

Bola Tinubu, Obi’s All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, made a presentation at Chatham House in London on December 5, 2022, where he discussed some of his proposals for important fields like technology, education, military, and the economy.

Tinubu had also delegated some of his allies including serving governors and lawmakers to answer questions posed by participants at the event, one which attracted widespread criticisms.

🇳🇬 Nigeria’s 2023 Elections: In Conversation with @PeterObi The second of our events examining #Nigeria’s 2023 elections and political developments will take place on the 16th of January 2023 Subscribe to our newsletter here for more details: https://t.co/KhqJ094HNP pic.twitter.com/D0MhtqBbqY — Chatham House Africa (@AfricaProg) December 8, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now