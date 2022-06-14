Politics
Peter Obi unprepared for Nigeria’s presidency — Sowore
The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, said on Tuesday his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, was unfit to become Nigeria’s president.
The Sahara Reporters publisher was reacting to the former Anambra State governor’s trip to Egypt.
Obi had in a series of tweets on his verified Twitter handle, said he would travel to the North African nation for what he described as a comparative study of economy and education, among others.
He wrote: “I just departed for Egypt on a three-day visit as part of my detailed study of comparative countries to Nigeria. In Egypt I’m expected to understudy, among others, the Egyptian power sector, education, planning and finance sector.”
READ ALSO:Obi, Kwankwaso, Sowore must work together to defeat Atiku, Tinubu —Adeyanju
Sowore, who reacted to the LP presidential candidate’s trip on his Twitter handle, said the visit was a manifestation of Obi’s lack of preparedness and experience to lead the country despite serving as governor for eight years.
He wrote: “Heard that Peter Obi travelled to Egypt to learn on how to fix Education/Power problems. This is exactly the problem with unprepared candidates. It’s nine months to the election and a two-term governor and former vice presidential candidate wants to go and learn something from Egypt in three days. Wow!”
