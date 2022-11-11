Connect with us

News

Peter Obi visits Apostle Suleman weeks after convoy attack

Published

3 mins ago

on

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday visited the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, weeks after an attack on his convoy by gunmen.

Gunmen suspected to be hired assailants had on October 21, 2022, opened fire on the cleric’s convoy in Edo State and killed seven persons, including policemen.

Peter Obi not different from his supporters, Buhari's aide, Bashir, says in aftermath of town hall clash

Suleman confirmed the former Anambra State governor’s visit on his Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote: “Thank you @PeterObi for coming to the house. May God continually protect you in Jesus’ name.”

By Promise Eze

Opinions

