Peter Obi visits Apostle Suleman weeks after convoy attack

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Friday visited the founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, weeks after an attack on his convoy by gunmen.

Gunmen suspected to be hired assailants had on October 21, 2022, opened fire on the cleric’s convoy in Edo State and killed seven persons, including policemen.

Read also:Peter Obi not different from his supporters, Buhari’s aide, Bashir, says in aftermath of town hall clash

Suleman confirmed the former Anambra State governor’s visit on his Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote: “Thank you @PeterObi for coming to the house. May God continually protect you in Jesus’ name.”

By Promise Eze

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now