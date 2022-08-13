Politics
Peter Obi visits Owerri, as mega rally hits Cross River (VIDEO)
The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, on Saturday, visited Owerri, Imo state capital, to commission a campaign house donated by a member of the party.
He was received amidst cheers from a mammoth crowd.
Speaking at the event, the former Governor of Anambra State assured Nigerians of his commitment to rescue the country.
He stressed that his party was on a journey to transform the country through genuine leadership.
Read also:Peter Obi identifies leadership as Nigeria’s greatest challenge, harps on diversification of economy
“As you all know we are on the journey to take back Nigeria and give it to its rightful owners. My candidacy is solely to ensure the country is back in order and serves its people”, Obi said.
Similarly, thousands of his supporters in Calabar, Cross River State, were out for a mega rally devoted to creating awareness on the labour movement.
Peter Obi insisted that bad leadership was holding the country down, stressing that Nigeria must be transformed into a productive economy.
