Politics
Peter Obi went to Shiloh for endorsement but Oyedepo disappointed him —Adeyanju
Controversial socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju, says the 2023 presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, went to the annual Shilloh programme organised by the Living Faith Church hoping to be endorsed by the General Overseer, Bishop David Oyedepo, but ended up disappointed.
Obi had attended the programme held at the church’s headquarters in Ota, Ogun State on Thursday with many of his supporters posting on social media that he would be endorsed by the reverred man of God.
The former Anambra State Governor was introduced by the Vice President of the church, David Abioye, to a tumultuous welcome but for Adeyanju, the LP candidate was looking forward to an open endorsement from Oyedepo, hence his appearance at the religious programme.
READ ALSO:Peter Obi to speak at Chatham House ahead of 2023 elections
In a tweet on Friday, the social critic said:
“Obi brought his 2023 politics to Shiloh but failed to get an open endorsement from Bishop Oyedepo. I personally fear politicians that try to mix politics and religion together.
“Nigerians are in love with corrupt thieving politicians that is why they are supporting the 3 leading thieves. There are better options on the ballot for February,” he wrote.
