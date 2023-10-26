‘Peter Obi will never be Nigeria’s president,’ Omokri reacts to Supreme Court’s verdict on election

A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the Supreme Court which affirmed President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

A seven-member panel of the apex court led by Justice John Okoro had earlier on Thursday dismissed the appeals filed by the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, for lack of merit.

The panel ruled against the appellants on all the appeals raised on the election.

Omokri, who reacted to the ruling on his verified X platform, formerly Twitter, posted a video of himself dancing with the caption: ”Watch Me Dance The Obito Continua. Peter Obi Will NEVER Be President of Nigeria!”

In another post, he wrote, “Dear Obidients, Everyday Is For The Insulter. Only One Day For The Insulted. Remember That As You Cry. Obito Continua!”

The ex-presidential aide is a vocal critic of the LP candidate and declared before the election that he stood little chance of becoming the country’s president.

Watch Me Dance The Obito Continua. Peter Obi Will NEVER Be President of Nigeria!#TableShaker pic.twitter.com/NwYWiBaS36 — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 26, 2023

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now