Peter Obi’s talk is like Satan campaigning against sin —Reno Omokri

Member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Remo Omokri, has lampooned former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, for his insistence to transform Nigeria from consumption to production economy.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has attracted the attention of huge swaths of Nigerians, especially the youth, on and off the social media.

This is not unconnected to his campaign dimension focused on the urgent need to fix the country’s economy and make it beneficial to Nigerians.

Omokri, who reacted to the development on his social media handle on Sunday, branded the presidential candidate as “number one importer of consumer good”.

He also described OBIdients as cyber dogs, adding that their candidate was not deserving to be trusted with power.

Omokri said: “Peter Obi is just a trader. Pure and simple. The only thing that differentiates him from a Wuse market trader is volume. He imports products on a massive scale for resale in Nigeria. It is hypocritical for Nigeria’s greatest consumer to campaign on production!

“You are complaining that Naira is now ₦705 to $1. How do you think that happened? It is not only Buhari’s fault. Every time PeterObi brings a ship loaded with foreign goods into Nigeria, he is driving down the value of the Naira. Importers are killing the Naira!

“Apart from his investment in a beer brewery and other alcohol related investment, what does Peter Obi manufacture in Nigeria? He is the single greatest individual importer in Nigeria. Bar none. And yet he is railing against consumption? Abi na juju be that?

“Peter Obi owns Next Cash and Carry. Go there. From the beginning of the shop to the end, almost everything is imported. And this is the man criss-crossing Nigeria telling gullible Obidients that he will move Nigeria from consumption to production? Buhari promise!

“Peter Obi is the single greatest contributor to consumption in Nigeria. He imports almost everything from A to Z, including beer and alcoholic drinks. Yet, he campaigns on turning Nigeria from consumption to production? It is like satan campaigning against sin!”

