Peter Okoye blames fans for P Square breakup

Peter Okoye, aka Mr. P, one half of defunct music group P Square, has declared that fans are the reason they are no longer together again.

He claimed that tension and ego problems between him and his brother Paul were exacerbated by fans’ habit of continuously comparing them during his appearance on the AYLIVE show.

In the interview, Peter maintained that the group’s dissolution was mainly caused by the fans’ preference for one brother over the other, causing disaffection.

“Fans are the reason Psquare no dey together today. Two brothers dey do one thing, ona dey talk say one better pass one, e con enter one head, he begin misbehave. If ona like make ona dey go house, I no send una.” He said.

His comments come days after he testified in court against his brother and former manager, Jude Okoye, over alleged diversion.

Jude Okoye and his company, Northside Music Ltd., have been charged with seven counts of allegedly laundering N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59.

READ ALSO: Peter Okoye testifies in court against elder brother Jude over alleged N1.38bn, $1m diversion

When the trial over alleged money laundering came up for hearing, Peter said that he started noticing that Jude was mismanaging and diverting funds meant for the group in 1997/1998.

Peter also told the Federal High Court presided over by Justice Alexander Owoeye that before Jude became their manager, they had others, including Chioma Ugochi and the late Howie-T. But when Jude came on board, things changed.

He testified, saying, “P Square started in 1997/98. Before Jude became our manager, we had others, including Chioma Ugochi and the late Howie-T. But when Jude came on board, things changed. He was the sole signatory to all our accounts—Ecobank, Zenith, and FCMB.

In addition to recalling a particularly annoying incident that occurred during the construction of his home in Ikoyi, Peter noted that this arrangement resulted in regular conflicts that prevented him from accessing funds.

Peter said; “There were months I couldn’t access money. It was so bad that I had to go through our lawyer, Festus Keyamo, to create a sharing formula.”

“The house project was financed by Northwest Entertainment Ltd, but for six months, they stopped funding mine. When I asked why, I was told, ‘As you leave P-Square, you leave the money.’ That was when I knew something wasn’t right.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now