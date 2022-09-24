Entertainment
Peter Okoye locks lips with female fan during performance in USA (VIDEO)
Peter Okoye, one half of the popular twin duo, P Square was seen sharing a passionate kiss with a female fan during a recent show in the United States of America earlier today, Saturday.
This comes barely one month after the singer was captured in an intimate mode with a female fan during a recently held Psquare concert in the USA.
Ripples Nigeria understands that the married singer, whilst performing alongside his brother, Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy at a recently sold-out concert, got intimate, kissing passionately a yet-to-be-identified female fan amongst a cheering crowd.
The video making the rounds online captured the moment the singer while singing moved closer to the female fan, removed his face cap, then grabbed her face and kissed her.
Read also:Singer Peter Okoye berates Nigerian youths defending politicians on social media
Excited fans screamed in excitement with the lucky fan gasping for breath momentarily.
Mr P as he is fondly called then went back to the stage and joined his brother, the other half of Psquare to continue the performance.
Watch the video below.
Fan love pic.twitter.com/qjSMG3jmfi
— #EndSWAT #ENDSARS (@Always_vivian) September 23, 2022
