Entertainment
Peter Okoye mocks haters, says he is richer as a solo artiste
Popular Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye has revealed in a Facebook post that he is richer than he has ever been.
Peter Okoye, a former member of the now defunct twin duo which included his brother, Paul Okoye addressed his haters in a Facebook post; he stated that they might have doubted his musical prowess after ending the aforementioned music group, however, he has continued to attain more success as a solo artiste.
The singer wrote;
”Team P! What were they thinking?
That I wasn’t going to survive Alone?
“They jus can’t stand the fact that I am Richer now and doing well for myself. Pained!
“And this post is for them and them alone! Just Watch them referring this post to my family as usual! Odes! Watch them start preaching!
“Like I said!
READ ALSO: Chelsea makes Peter Okoye N48M richer
“Haters pls comment and Identify yourself on this post and my management will separate you out from my true fans. The Blocking also includes the people that liked and support the comment!
“You must not like my doings! So Feel free to unfollow and unlike this my page! Or better still identify yourself so we can Block you!
Have a very good morning!”
Rumours of P Squre split first broke in 2015 which was later put to rest by Peter.
By 2017, it became apparent that the twin brothers were no longer compatible. They soon went their separate ways.
By Adekunle Fajana
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....