News
Peter Okoye says Peter Obi has forced politicians to abandon ‘corn eating’ gimmick during campaigns
Nigerian recording artiste, Peter Okoye, who is better known as Mr P, has said that Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has changed the political campaign strategies of parties ahead of the forthcoming general elections.
Okoye stated that politicians have not applied the usual gimmicks to lure Nigerians ahead of the coming 2023 general elections due to the presence of Peter Obi.
Speaking via the social media platform, Twitter, Okoye noted that politicians were no longer roasting maize with women on the streets or eating in classrooms, rather, they have all taken to numbers and statistics.
Read also:Peter Obi visits Apostle Suleman weeks after convoy attack
Taking to his verified Twitter account, he wrote,
“OBI is the major reason y’all are no longer roasting maize with women on the street or eating in the classrooms with students for your seasonal gimmicks.
“He set the pace and made y’all return back to Numbers and statistics. e de pain una say him cast una job.”
OBI is the major reason y'all are no longer roasting maize wit women on the Street or eating in the classrooms with students for your seasonal gimmicks. He set the pace and made y'all return back to Numbers and statistics.
e de pain una say him cast una job!😂😅😆 #Obidatti2023 pic.twitter.com/XzbCsYG4Zb
— Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) November 12, 2022
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...