Peter Okoye says Peter Obi has forced politicians to abandon ‘corn eating’ gimmick during campaigns

Nigerian recording artiste, Peter Okoye, who is better known as Mr P, has said that Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has changed the political campaign strategies of parties ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Okoye stated that politicians have not applied the usual gimmicks to lure Nigerians ahead of the coming 2023 general elections due to the presence of Peter Obi.

Speaking via the social media platform, Twitter, Okoye noted that politicians were no longer roasting maize with women on the streets or eating in classrooms, rather, they have all taken to numbers and statistics.

Taking to his verified Twitter account, he wrote,

“OBI is the major reason y’all are no longer roasting maize with women on the street or eating in the classrooms with students for your seasonal gimmicks.

“He set the pace and made y’all return back to Numbers and statistics. e de pain una say him cast una job.”

OBI is the major reason y'all are no longer roasting maize wit women on the Street or eating in the classrooms with students for your seasonal gimmicks. He set the pace and made y'all return back to Numbers and statistics.

e de pain una say him cast una job!😂😅😆 #Obidatti2023 pic.twitter.com/XzbCsYG4Zb — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) November 12, 2022

