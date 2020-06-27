Peter Okoye shares experience as his family tests positive for COVID-19

One-half of the now defunct group, P-Square, Peter Okoye has taken to social media to reveal how he, his wife Lola and their daughter Aliona, all tested positive for COVID-19.

Peter Okoye, also known as Mr. P, took to Twitter on Saturday to share the experience while also revealing how hectic the last few weeks had been for him and his family.

In the online video, Peter, who said that he was sharing his experience because he wanted to encourage people to get used to social distancing, hand sanitizing, and wearing of face masks, revealed he was the one who first tested positive for the virus.

He said; ”For the past three weeks, I have been ill and most people didn’t even know what was wrong with me. I kept it to myself. It has been three weeks of hell for me and my family.

“I had COVID19 for about three weeks and it happened to me. I was sick and I tested positive.

“The reason why I came out to say it is because I am going to encourage a lot of people concerning this whole social distancing, getting used to sanitizing your hands, disinfecting your environment, wearing your face mask and all that.

“It’s been hell for this family in this house. Not just me; even two of my domestic staff got infected.

“After a week, my daughter caught the virus as well. It was sad that when she caught it, the doctor insisted that she has to be self isolated in her own room but my wife did something very courageous. She said no.

“I was sick and I was being self-isolated in my guest room. I couldn’t even see my sick daughter and I was feeling so bad. I felt so bad because I felt that I am the one who actually brought the virus to the house. It was so bad that I had to be calling her on video, checking on her.

READ ALSO: Peter Okoye officially files termination letter for PSquare breakup

“The next day, my wife did something very courageous. She picked our daughter from her room, held her and took her to the master bedroom and she called me and she started crying. I asked her what happened and she said I cannot live with this girl alone. I would rather be infected and be with her.

“Five or six days later, my daughter was pronounced negative. When she was pronounced negative, we knew it wasn’t going to end there. The next day, Lola became positive. It has been hell but we had a bad experience.

“I just want to tell everybody that this COVID19 is real. Don’t take it for granted.

“I am happy to announce that my wife, myself, our daughter and two of our domestic staff all of us are now negative, ” Peter Okoye said.

The singer is the second celebrity to be infected with the disease two months after music star Davido announced that his partner, Chioma Avril Roland tested positive for COVID-19.

Part 1: My Wife, My Daughter and My self were Covid19 Positive🦠😢@TheOkoyes pls guys be safe out there🙏🏽🤢🦠 pic.twitter.com/jfgbZC11Ib — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 27, 2020

Part 2: My Wife, My Daughter and My self were Covid19 Positive🦠😢@TheOkoyes pls guys be safe out there🙏🏽🤢🦠 pic.twitter.com/FdRGp4aPQt — Peter Okoye MrP (@PeterPsquare) June 27, 2020

