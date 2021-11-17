Peter, Paul Okoye reconcile four years after separation

Renowned members of the defunct musical group, P-Square, Peter and Paul Okoye have reconciled four years after they went their separate ways.

In a video that surfaced on Wednesday evening, the twin brothers met and hugged to confirm their reunion.

The heartwarming moment happened in the presence of several onlookers who were excited to see the brothers come back together.

Peter and Paul ended their union in late 2017 over a disagreement.

Although the pair pursued a successful solo career, fans have continued to clamour for a reunion.

Several days after following each other on the social media platform, Instagram, the identical twins are prepared to entertain their fans as a unit once again.

Watch their reconciliation video below:

