Peterside, Gov Wike trade words over traditional rulers’ ‘request’

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr Dakuku Peterside and the Rivers State government are again at each others throat over the way Governor Nyesome Wike addressed traditional rulers in the state at a meeting in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Peterside, who was the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general elections, asked Wike to stop humiliating monarchs, in a statement by his media team on Tuesday.

However, Wike noted that his address was in response to certain requests made by the traditional rulers, adding, that Peterside was being mischievous, by distorting facts, and misrepresenting the governor’s statements.

The statement by Peterside, reads: “Wike’s penchant for embarrassing our traditional rulers is becoming irresponsible and shameful. Never in our history have we had such a disrespectful governor. Since 2015, Wike has sacked, deposed and withdrawn recognition from many royal fathers without any recourse to history, tradition and culture.

“Not too long ago, the governor threatened to depose the Amanyanabo of Kalabari, King Theophilus Princewill, just as he has severally lampooned others as if they are his servants. The governor must be called to order by well-meaning Rivers people and other Nigerians. He is turning himself into a feudal lord and an emperor at the same time.

“History is replete with his likes that ended up badly, after turning themselves to tiny gods.”

Peterside however appealed to the monarch to disregard Wike’s disrespect and view his utterances as that of a child who lacks home training.

Responding to Peterside’s statement, the state Commissioner for Information and Communication, Paulinus Nsirim, accused him of seeking political relevance ‘through a jaundiced interpretation of a mischievously edited video’, adding that Peterside’s faction of the APC obtained the video to mislead the public.

He said: “Governor Wike was responding frankly to the address of the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of the Rulers wherein the chairman requested that non-recognised traditional rulers should be checked by him. The governor directed the Attorney-General to prepare an executive bill to resolve the issue.

“He went ahead to urge the monarchs to always attend government functions with their official staff of office, following a formal request by the monarchs.

“For Peterside to attempt to use a frank discussion between the governor and the monarchs to seek relevance is a confirmation of the total rejection that he suffers with members of his party. As a political toddler who is being breastfed, Peterside still relies on mischief to remain relevant. He goes about paying social media cheerleaders to cast aspersion on the governor on the premise of a manipulated video.

“We understand Peterside’s frustration following his in 2015. But he cannot climb the political ladder on the premise of needless falsehood and mischief.”

