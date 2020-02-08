Petitioner dragged to court, remanded in prison for giving EFCC misleading information

One Idongesit Samuel Eyibio has been remanded in court for allegedly giving misleading information to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC’s) investigator.

The EFCC arraigned him before Justice A. A. Okeke, of the Federal High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on a one-count charge, bordering on concealing and misleading information to investigators in the Uyo Zonal Office of the commission in his petition.

A statement by Tony Orilade, acting Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC on Friday said Eyibio’s problem started when he signed a petition alleging a case of lottery fraud against the Akwa Ibom State Government and one Anietie Ekong of Papi Events and Promotions Limited.

He was said to have deliberately withheld vital information, which he failed to capture in his petition and statement to the commission.

“The Eyibio’s volunteered petition was not approved by the commission because it was considered a civil case and this infuriated the petitioner prompting him to head to Brekete Family Radio Station on 101.1FM, (a Human Rights Radio Station in Abuja), where he levelled several allegations against the commission.

“In his statement to the Radio station, Eyibio alleged that the anti-graft agency was selective in cases brought before it.

“In an attempt to clear itself on the allegations, the commission revisited Eyibio’s petition and assigned the matter to some of the commission’s investigators to re-investigate Eyibio’s allegations as contained in his petition. He was informed that civil matters are outside the purview of the commission.

“But unfortunately for the accused, it was discovered during investigation that he had previously taken the same matter to a State High Court, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where he lost the case on January 4, 2019, a fact Eyibio deliberately concealed from the EFCC.

“It was also discovered that contrary to Eyibio’s claim that he won a lottery but was denied his win for no reason, Eyibio actually breached the terms and conditions of the lottery by transferring his winning tickets to other individuals and proxies to clandestinely claim the houses he won through proxies, hence, the disqualification.

“Having discovered that the complainant ran to the EFCC using a pseudo names and concealing the court judgement against him, the commission charged Eyibio for ‘concealing vital information’ from the commission and thereby misleading investigation,” the statement read.

When the offence levelled against him was read out to him in court, Eyibio pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charge, prompting, prosecution counsel, Adebayo Soares to pray the court for a trial date and to remand the defendant in prison custody.

Justice A. A. Okeke adjourned till March 27, 2020, for continuation of hearing and ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

