Petrol price rose by 29.8% in November – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealed on Monday the average price of petrol rose to N202.48 per liter in November.

The agency disclosed this in its latest price watch report released in Abuja.

The price for November, according to NBS, was 29.81 percent higher than the N167.60 Nigerians paid for the product in November last year.

It added that the average retail price increased by 3.68 percent from the N195.29 paid for petrol in October.

The increase in petrol price was expected given the fuel scarcity experience by Nigerians during the month.

The increase in fuel prices also added to the cost of living in Nigeria which reached another record high of 21.47 percent in November.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt blames marketers for hike in petrol price

On a state-by-state basis, Kwara State had the highest average retail price for at N217.14 last month.

Enugu and Gombe States followed with N215.71 and N215.00 respectively.

On the other side, Ekiti, Akwa Ibom, and Delta States had the lowest average retail prices at N189.06, 189.33, and 190.00 respectively.

Lastly, on a regional basis, the North-Central zone had the highest average retail price of N207.35, while the South-South had the lowest price of N194.58.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now