Petroleum minister, Sylva, joins Bayelsa governorship race

Minister of State Petroleum for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has joined the race for governorship seat of Bayelsa State

Sylva, who is also a former governor of the state is said to have obtained the N50 million nomination and expression of interest form of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governorship election in the state is slated for November 11, 2023.

Read also:Nigerian govt not considering fuel subsidy removal now —Minister Timipre Sylva

According to reports, friends of the Minister stormed the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja on Monday morning where they picked the nomination form from the Directorate of Organisation at the Secretariat.

Sylva was Bayelsa Governor between 2008–2012 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he defected to the APC and was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.

