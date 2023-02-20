Politics
Petroleum minister, Sylva, joins Bayelsa governorship race
Minister of State Petroleum for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, has joined the race for governorship seat of Bayelsa State
Sylva, who is also a former governor of the state is said to have obtained the N50 million nomination and expression of interest form of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The governorship election in the state is slated for November 11, 2023.
Read also:Nigerian govt not considering fuel subsidy removal now —Minister Timipre Sylva
According to reports, friends of the Minister stormed the National Secretariat of the APC in Abuja on Monday morning where they picked the nomination form from the Directorate of Organisation at the Secretariat.
Sylva was Bayelsa Governor between 2008–2012 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he defected to the APC and was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as Minister of State for Petroleum Resources.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...