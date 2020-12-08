Pfizer explains why it cannot provide US with additional Covid-19 vaccines until 2021

The administration of President Donald Trump has been told by US pharmaceutical company, Pfizer that it will not be able to provide additional Covid-19 vaccines to Americans until late June or July, 2021.

Sources familiar with the situation, according to The Washinton Post on Tuesday, say that Pfizer is unable to provide the additional vaccine doses because other countries have already bought most of its supplies.

That means the U.S. government may not be able to ramp up as rapidly as it had expected from the 100 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine that it purchased earlier this year, raising questions about whether it can keep to its aggressive schedule to vaccinate most Americans by late spring or early summer.

READ ALSO: UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use

This development came after the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to approve Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for public use ahead of the US and European countries.

In November, Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE’s announced that it had developed a Covid-19 vaccine that could offer 95 per cent effective protection against the pandemic.

Focus Keyword ()

Meta Keywords (Pfizer, )

(https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2020/12/07/pfizer-vaccine-doses-trump/)

Join the conversation

Opinions